William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for Marqeta Earnings

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marqeta in a report released on Friday, November 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.63 on Monday. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 6.74%.The business had revenue of $163.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,409.75. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,367,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marqeta by 126.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,097,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,897,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,360,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 1,554,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $6,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

