Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. 250,657,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 109,855,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £31.01 million, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.68.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.