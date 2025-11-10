Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 19.1% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. Approximately 250,657,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 109,855,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.

The stock has a market cap of £31.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.68.

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

