11,446 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.