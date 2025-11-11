12,307 Shares in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 86.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 257.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 16.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $190.00 price target on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $245.00 price objective on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.3%

Paylocity stock opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average is $175.37.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.