21,896 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 911,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 773,682 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 74,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 741,127 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 198,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,703,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IYR stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.