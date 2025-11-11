450 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $209.13.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $956.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,007 shares in the company, valued at $44,430,337.84. This represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

