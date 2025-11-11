49 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

49 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 282.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

