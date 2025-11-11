692 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $167.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $395.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

