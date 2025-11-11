700 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 605.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 46,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

