Absci (ABSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Absci to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,737.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Absci has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.33.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

In other Absci news, CAO Todd Bedrick bought 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 180,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,155.60. The trade was a 5.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Menelas N. Pangalos bought 95,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $254,788.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 113,960 shares in the company, valued at $303,133.60. The trade was a 527.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 91.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Absci by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Absci by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Absci by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

