Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AAMI opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.42. Acadian Asset Management has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 166.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Acadian Asset Management by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

