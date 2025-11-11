Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Acrivon Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
ACRV stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.
Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
