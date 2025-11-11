Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Acrivon Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRV stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

