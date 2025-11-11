Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 825,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

