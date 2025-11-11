Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACXP Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACXP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acurx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

