Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $12.3070 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.73%. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADAP opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.49. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

View Our Latest Report on ADAP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 14,671,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $146,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,803,000 shares of company stock worth $198,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 334.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707,999 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.