Advyzon Investment Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Advyzon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 22,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.08.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $445.23 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

