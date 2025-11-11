AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 269 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $1,324,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $475.08 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.76 and its 200 day moving average is $490.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.