Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($8.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.80) by ($1.70). On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $560.00.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

