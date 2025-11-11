Afya (AFYA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $170.9590 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Afya Stock Up 1.0%

AFYA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.57.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Afya to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 target price on Afya and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 166.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Afya by 175.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

