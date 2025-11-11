Air Products and Chemicals (APD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD):

11/7/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

11/7/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $354.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals was given a new $335.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/12/2025 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

