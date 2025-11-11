Airgain (AIRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRGGet Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $14.1330 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Airgain Stock Performance

Airgain stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

