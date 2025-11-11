Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 55,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 341,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

