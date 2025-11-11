Allianz (ALIZY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZYGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Allianz Trading Up 0.7%

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Allianz has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

