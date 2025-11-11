Allworth Financial LP Buys 14,690 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1%

SBUX opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.