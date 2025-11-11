Allworth Financial LP Buys 14,930 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 136,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.80.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.84 and a 200-day moving average of $214.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

