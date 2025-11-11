Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.47. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $576.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.