Allworth Financial LP Has $10.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

