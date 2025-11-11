Allworth Financial LP Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

