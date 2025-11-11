Allworth Financial LP Has $9.79 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,659 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after buying an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

