Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,835,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.