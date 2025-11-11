Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 146 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $378.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.10 and a 200-day moving average of $325.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

