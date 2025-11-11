Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 4,768 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,776,000 after acquiring an additional 521,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,844 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,718,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,199,000 after purchasing an additional 414,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

