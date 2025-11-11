Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after buying an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $244.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.88 and its 200-day moving average is $225.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

