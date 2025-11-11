Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.67. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

