Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $454,530,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,030,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $780.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $748.81 and a 200 day moving average of $682.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

