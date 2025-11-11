Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 282,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after buying an additional 54,898 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 326,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $290.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

