Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Carret Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 47,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 68,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,703.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 33,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

