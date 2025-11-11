Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALTG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.68 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 175.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

See Also

