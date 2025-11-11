Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.3333.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.