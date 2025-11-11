Alumis (ALMS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $3.1430 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, analysts expect Alumis to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alumis Trading Up 7.0%
ALMS stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $525.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -1.35. Alumis has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alumis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMS
Alumis Company Profile
Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alumis
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.