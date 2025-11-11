Alumis (ALMS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $3.1430 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, analysts expect Alumis to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALMS stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $525.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -1.35. Alumis has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Alumis by 64.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alumis by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alumis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alumis by 21.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 724,133 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alumis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

