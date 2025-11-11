Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Eos Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Eos Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.45.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.04.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

