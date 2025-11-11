Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Arete boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

