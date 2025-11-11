Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

AMZN stock opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

