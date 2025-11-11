American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 825.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 685.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

