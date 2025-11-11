Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 121.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 18,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.9%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

