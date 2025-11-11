Americana Partners LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $557.53 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.98. The company has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a PE ratio of -468.51, a P/E/G ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.79.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

