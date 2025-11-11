Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 51,009 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1643 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

