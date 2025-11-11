Americana Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 82.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $371.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $253.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

