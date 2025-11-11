Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

